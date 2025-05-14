Suspected impaired driver leads police on chase in Pierce Co., hits 2 cars and jumps off overpass

SUMNER, Wash. — A suspected impaired driver nearly hit a Sumner police vehicle head-on before they led officers on a chase and hit two other cars.

The incident began around 9:18 p.m. on Valley Ave. in Sumner. After the near-miss with Sumner PD, the car kept driving against oncoming traffic.

The officer who was involved in the initial almost-crash suspected impaired driving and began pursuing the vehicle.

The pursuit continued onto westbound SR 410 in Sumner and then westbound SR 512 in Puyallup

On SR 512, the suspect hit two other cars.

According to the city of Sumner, the driver of that vehicle got out, crossed all lanes of traffic and jumped off the highway overpass, landing near Pioneer Ave. in Puyallup.

The driver who jumped appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The people inside the cars he hit were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once the causing driver is released from the hospital, they will likely be charged.

