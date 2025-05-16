Suspected DUI driver killed by deputy after reaching for sheriff’s gun in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man arrested for DUI was killed by a sheriff’s deputy following an altercation while being processed at a Washington State Patrol facility, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

On May 7 in Vancouver, WA, officers responded to a collision at around 11 p.m., and found one man who appeared to be impaired, CCSO said

The sheriff’s office says he was arrested for DUI and deputies brought the man to a Washington State Patrol scale house, which has a breath test room, at around 11:30 p.m.

While being processed, the man told a deputy, “You know what’s crazy, it’s just you and me in this [expletive] room.”

In bodycam video posted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to place the man in handcuffs after the remarks, but the man resisted and started to reach for the deputy’s gun.

The altercation caused the bodycam to turn off, but the deputy reported that he stabbed the man several times after he tried to take the deputy’s firearm.

After the deputy and medics attempted to treat him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:40 a.m.

The deputy was placed on critical incident leave and the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations is investigating the incident, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

