Suspected DUI driver arrested after almost hitting tow truck, unsecured child in back seat

KENT, Wash. — A driver in Kent was arrested on suspicion of DUI after nearly crashing into a tow truck, failing a sobriety test and having an unsecured 3-year-old in the back seat.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, a Kent Police officer was at a scene near Kent Des Moines Road and West Meeker Street providing coverage to a tow truck taking a car off the road when a Mustang nearly hit it.

Kent Police pulled the car over to check on the driver and immediately suspected she was intoxicated.

Officer De Var was able to quickly assess DUI after the 30-year-old nearly hit the tow truck, forgot to place her car in park when reaching for documents and failed the sobriety test.

Police said the driver smelled of intoxicants and could not follow instructions.

The officer noticed a 3-year-old in the back seat who was not secured.

The driver was arrested under suspicion of DUI, reckless endangerment, driving without a license, no insurance and failing to yield to the tow truck.

The child was safely returned to a family member.

