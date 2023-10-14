Suspected drunk driver smashes into Yelm roundabout after chase

YELM, Wash. — A suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a Yelm roundabout on Friday night.

A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy saw the car driving radically down State Route 510 and tried to stop it.

When the suspect refused to stop, the deputy gave chase as the TCSO allowed its deputies to pursue potential drunk drivers.

The suspect tried to escape but ended up smashing front-first into a roundabout.

Deputies now have one suspect in custody for suspicion of a DUI and eluding.

“Choosing to drive impaired and flee from police places everyone at risk, and we are committed to expeditiously removing these drivers from our roadways,” said a spokesperson.

