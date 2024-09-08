Suspected drunk driver nearly costs Tacoma family their lives

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is calling for change after a suspected drunk driver nearly cost them their lives.

Eugene Johnson told KIRO 7 he and his family were driving back from a Mariner’s game on August 4th. They were five minutes from home when his truck was hit on Dash Point Road in Federal Way.

“I’m just driving along and that’s basically all I remember,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he woke up in the hospital and found out what happened.

“The whole left side was completely crushed. I mean it almost looks like half a truck in the front,” he explained.

Johnson’s young son and his son’s friend were in the car with him. Thankfully, they were okay but Johnson suffered several injuries. He spent 27 days in the hospital.

“I have a broken arm, two broken feet, a broken back, and a broken nose,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his daughters and wife were driving in a car behind him.

“All of a sudden, they just like took a very hard turn and kind of flipped the car on its side and I kind of freaked out,” said Sophia, Johnson’s daughter.

Sophia told KIRO 7 they witnessed the crash.

“She just jumped on top of the truck and was like pulling everybody out,” she said.

Sophia watched her mom spring into action to pull her brother and his friend out of the truck’s back window.

“It’s a dream or a nightmare that’s real that I’ve got to deal with. I have to go through it,” Johnson said.

According to court documents, the suspected drunk driver admitted to having 8 drinks.

She was booked on Vehicular Assault charges at the King County Jail. She was released as the next day, as police waited for her blood tests to come back.

Due to a major backlog, Johnson said it could take months to get the results.

He believes it puts other lives at risk in the meantime.

“If she was irresponsible before, you know, there’s a good chance she may be irresponsible again. And you know, next time it may not be you know an injury it could be somebody’s life, Johnson said.

Eugene told KIRO 7 he’s the sole income earner for his family and it’ll be at least another three months until he can get back on his feet.

