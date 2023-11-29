Local

Suspect wanted in violent felony shot, killed by Pierce County deputy

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Puyallup shooting

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot and killed a suspect in a violent felony in Puyallup on Tuesday

The suspect was initially stopped in a car at an SR 512 on-ramp by the South Hill Mall. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect fired at deputies before being shot themselves.

A video obtained by KIRO 7 shows a large police response at 31st Avenue Southwest.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information.

