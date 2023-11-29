Suspect wanted in violent felony shot, killed by Pierce County deputy

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot and killed a suspect in a violent felony in Puyallup on Tuesday

Heads up SR 512 and SR 161 travelers in Puyallup!

The SR 512 exits to 31st Ave SW are blocked in both directions for police activity. We expect this to be an extended closure. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/b3jFSc3B71 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) November 28, 2023

The suspect was initially stopped in a car at an SR 512 on-ramp by the South Hill Mall. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect fired at deputies before being shot themselves.

A video obtained by KIRO 7 shows a large police response at 31st Avenue Southwest.

