Suspect tries hiding in Auburn homeowner's yard after chase in a stolen truck

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were arrested Friday after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen truck Friday.

It started in Kent and ended in Auburn.

King County Sheriff’s Office shared video from one of their helicopters used to follow the vehicle.

The video shows the black truck maneuvering its way around other drivers stopped at a light to escape police.

Officers eventually terminated the pursuit because it was too dangerous, but Air Support continued to track the truck from above.

The video shows the truck driving erratically, speeding, and cutting into oncoming traffic.

The truck eventually pulls into an apartment complex in Auburn, parks and the two people are seen getting out.

Auburn police arrived a short time later to try and arrest the pair.

One of the men listened to demands to get on the ground while the other kept walking and took off running when an officer tried to box him in with a patrol car.

The video from Air Support shows the man running into a neighborhood, breaking a fence, and jumping between backyards, trying to get inside a home to hide.

Officers eventually arrive at the home where he is hiding after someone calls 911 to report his location and they arrest him.

You can watch the video here:

©2024 Cox Media Group