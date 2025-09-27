Suspect tries to evade police by taking them on wild chase through Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect took troopers and deputies on a chase through Everett after the Washington State Patrol attempted to pull him over in a stolen car on I-5, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was reported initially stolen in Whatcom County.

While deputies from Snohomish and South County were searching for the suspect, a community member pointed out the stolen car.

They found the car abandoned in the middle of the road.

Later, the suspect was seen running through an apartment complex nearby.

Police eventually found the suspect trying to climb a fence behind a building in the complex.

When asked why he was running, the suspect said it was his second time stealing a car.

Deputies arrested him and took him to the Snohomish County Jail.

The sheriff’s office didn’t share what charges the suspect was booked under.

