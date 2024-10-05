Suspect in July Tacoma shooting arrested, charged with first-degree murder

Tacoma Police arrested a suspect in connection with the July shooting death of a man near the 1900 block of South Mullen Street, according to a department release.

The incident, which occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on July 20, left a man in his early twenties fatally wounded despite life-saving efforts by officers and the Tacoma Fire Department.

Crime Scene Technicians and Detectives investigated the case as a homicide, and on October 3, police developed probable cause to arrest a suspect.

With assistance from the Homeless Outreach Team, officers located the adult male suspect and arrested him without incident on October 4.

The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on a charge of Murder in the First Degree.

©2024 Cox Media Group