Suspect involved in Tacoma shooting that killed teen turns himself in

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department says that the man involved in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy turned himself in.

An adult male claiming to be involved in the shooting turned himself in at the Tacoma Police headquarters on Saturday night.

The shooting happened on Friday evening when police responded to a car crash.

They found the teen victim with a gunshot wound.

He later died on his way to the hospital.

Tacoma Police say that the suspect has been booked into the Pierce County Jail on murder charges.

