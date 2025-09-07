Suspect found in unplugged fridge in Custer after running from Police

CUSTER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that a suspect was found in a large kitchen appliance after he ran from Police.

WSP says that on August 31, they responded to a near crash not too far from U.S. Highway 101.

They say the driver of the car ran, forcing them to use other ways to track him.

K-9 units, with the help of a drone, were able to track down the suspect.

The suspect was found inside an unplugged refrigerator.

WSP didn’t say if the suspect had been taken into custody or what charges they had been booked under.

©2025 Cox Media Group