Suspect in fatal Sequim attack released

A 36-year-old Jefferson County resident has been released after he allegedly killed a person.

The Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed the suspect’s conditions of release were exonerated, meaning he no longer has conditions of release to include bail.

Police arrested the suspect, originally for assault, following an attack Tuesday in the central business district of Sequim. The victim died in the hospital.

Authorities have not released much information about the attack and say the investigation is continuing. However, the attorney’s office confirmed the release and that charges have yet to be made.

“This is an open and active investigation,” the attorney’s office added in a statement to MyNorthwest. “Careful consideration of all evidence and a full investigation are required in order for me to make an informed decision on whether to charge a case. Once I receive the full investigation, I will make a thorough review and make a decision.”

The suspect was previously booked into the Clallam County Correctional Facility on a charge of second-degree assault.

Medics airlifted the victim to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

But two days later, the victim died.

Sequim detectives are asking for anyone with information about the assault to come forward. They are working with the medical examiner’s office as they investigate the case.

The city of Sequim included the following statement in a news release about the assault:

“We are currently identifying and interviewing additional witnesses and continue to collect and process all available video evidence related to the incident.

Our department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our community. We deeply appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we investigate this tragic matter thoroughly.

Should you possess any information that may assist this investigation, please reach out to the Sequim Police Department at (360) 683-7227 or ContactSPD@sequimwa.gov.”

