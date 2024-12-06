Suspect in deadly SR 410 crash caught on bodycam joking, asking to vape as others suffered

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Newly obtained bodycam video by KIRO 7 reveals how the driver, accused in a deadly multi-car crash in Enumclaw, responded to the accident.

The suspect, Michelle Oster, 63, allegedly caused the October 13 crash on State Route 410 that took the lives of two people and sent two others to the hospital in serious condition.

“I waited til all the cars passed me. Waited and waited and then, here comes some more cars. And then I stopped and waited and go ‘I don’t care.’ I’m going the next break,” Oster told police on a recorded bodycam video.

Oster is accused of passing several cars in a no-passing lane. Investigators say she rear-ended a white Subaru, which spun out and was T-boned by a Honda Fit coming the other direction.

Sadly, the couple in the Subaru died. The two people in the Honda Fit were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Oster appears to say why she did it in the bodycam video.

“I was like on a time thing. I had to get down to Enumclaw. So I went 55 and went past them,” she said.

During her conversation with law enforcement, Oster seemed to be cracking jokes and wanting to hit her vape.

“I’m going to go outside and have a couple hits,” she added. “Do you think I’m stupid? Really, I’m not stupid. I’m very educated person.”

