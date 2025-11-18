Suspect in deadly attack at White River Amphitheater awaits extradition to WA

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The suspect in a deadly attack at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn has been arrested in Alabama and is in the process of being extradited to Washington state.

Devin McCurdy, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Godsey, according to court documents.

Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the two started arguing after a concert on August 27.

“And it led to a punch, and the victim fell backward and hit his head directly on the concrete pavement and clearly lost consciousness. It was really a terrible assault, and it killed him,” he told KIRO Newsradio.

McNerthney emphasized the impact just one punch can have.

“One punch can be life-changing or end life. It’s not like movies or what you think of in TV shows. People don’t just get back up, and you don’t get away without charges when there’s evidence to prove a crime,” he said.

Suspect flees state after White River Amphitheater attack

Charging documents stated McCurdy fled Washington and was tracked to his girlfriend’s parents’ home.

“He was located in Alabama, and police believe that he went there shortly after it was clear from media reports that the victim had died,” McNerthney said.

McCurdy is still in Alabama, but charges have already been filed.

“We’re currently in the process of working with authorities in Alabama to bring this individual back to justice,” Douglas Wagoner with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said. “We were able to actually file those charges against the individual that law enforcement had confirmed the identity without their actual presence.”

McCurdy’s bail is set at $2 million. There has been no word yet on when he’s expected back in Washington.

