Suspect in custody after pistol-whipping two adults in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A suspect is off the streets after two people said he attacked them inside their Des Moines home early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 6:47 a.m. after a report that a man had entered a home and pistol-whipped two adults.

Two children were inside the residence but were not harmed, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Investigators say one of the kids called 911.

“What we got told was somebody had broken into a house and had a firearm. And that, uh, he was in a fight with the parents,” said Assistant Chief Cory Stanton.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims told police they had hired Foster for construction work, and the attack appeared random and unprovoked.

Police say Foster drove off, ditched his car nearby, and ran away.

“We called out, using the King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, we called out Guardian One to try to locate him. We also used drones,” Stanton explained.

Law enforcement agencies, including Tukwila Police, Kent Police, and the King County Sheriff’s Office, launched an extensive search using a K9 unit, drone, and helicopter, but they could not find Foster.

Authorities describe Foster as a 51-year-old man, 6-foot-1, weighing 225 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head.

Stanton says Foster’s lengthy criminal past could put others at risk.

“He’s been convicted,” Stanton said. “He’s still on DOC supervision. And he is a registered sex offender. We’re gonna exhaust everything we possibly could to get him into custody.”

While detectives believe he may have still been in the Des Moines area, his last known address was in Renton. Police said he is not currently associated with any known cars.

On Saturday, Des Moines PD, working with Bonney Lake PD and Sumner PD found the suspect and arrested him.

The suspect was taken to King County Jail.

