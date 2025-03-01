Des Moines police seek armed suspect after home invasion attack

Police are searching for Jason Russell Foster, who is wanted for multiple counts of felony assault after authorities say he attacked two people inside a Des Moines home early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 6:47 a.m. after a report that a man had entered a home and pistol-whipped two adults.

Two children were inside the residence but were not harmed, according to the Des Moines Police Department. One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims told police they had hired Foster for construction work, and the attack appeared random and unprovoked.

Law enforcement agencies, including Tukwila Police, Kent Police, and the King County Sheriff’s Office, launched an extensive search using a K9 unit, drone, and helicopter, but they could not find Foster.

Authorities describe Foster as a 51-year-old man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 225 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head. While detectives believe he may still be in the Des Moines area, his last known address was in Renton. Police said he is not currently associated with any known vehicles.

Investigators are urging the public to remain cautious, saying that Foster is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301. Anonymous tips can be submitted at (206) 870-6871 or via email at CrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.





