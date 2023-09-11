Seattle officer hit by own private car as suspect steals it in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — A Seattle Police officer was hurt when he was hit by his private car as it was being stolen outside an Edmonds apartment complex.

Police were called to the apartment complex off 95th Place West for a report of an interrupted car prowl at around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

The Seattle officer interrupted someone who was prowling his car, and was hit by his car as the suspect drove away.

The officer, who fired a shot at the suspect during the incident, has minor injuries.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

The officer’s car was found in Burien.

No one has been arrested. Edmonds Police are searching for the suspect.

This story is developing.

