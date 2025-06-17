Suspect chasing father with chainsaw lassoed by Pierce Co. deputies

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A man was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment after Pierce County deputies say he threatened his parents with a chainsaw.

Deputies were called to a home on Saturday when neighbors reported seeing a man chase his father in the yard with a chainsaw. They later learned that the man got into an argument with his parents and threatened both of them with the tool.

When deputies arrived, they tried to de-escalate the situation.

The man jumped into a pond with his chainsaw, and negotiations to get him out went on for 40 minutes.

Deputies were able to get him out with a beanbag gun and a lasso.

The 32-year-old was taken to a hospital for mental health services, and the family received resources.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

