Suspect arrested with pipe bomb after trying to run from police in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department says that they arrested a man who ran from police after an officer spotted him driving a car with no license plates.

The suspect is believed to be involved in an incident where a man and woman pulled a gun on a security officer in Southcenter.

A patrol officer spotted the car driving around at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday with three people inside, including the driver.

The suspect tried to hide his face when he was spotted by the officer.

The officer called for backup after finding out the car was in connection with the gun incident in Southcenter.

Additional officers arrived and used their emergency gear, but the suspect didn’t stop.

This started a chase that involved several officers from nearby police departments and agencies.

The car was eventually stopped by spike strips near Pacific Highway and 16 Avenue South, and a PIT maneuver was used.

The driver and passengers surrendered after the tires on the car deflated.

The gun that was in the car was a realistic-style BB gun.

Police were also able to gain a search warrant for the car, and later found a homemade pipe bomb in the car.

The suspect was arrested for eluding, and $5100 warrant for reckless endangerment was issued in Auburn.

Information on the suspect and arrestd where shared with the Tukwila Police Department.

