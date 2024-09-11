Man arrested for suspicion of attempted murder in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man is facing attempted murder and other charges after being arrested following a suspicious call from a Thurston County resident.

On Monday, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a mysterious call received by dispatchers.

According to the press release, the caller was whispering that someone was in her house and needed help before the call was disconnected.

Rather than calling back, dispatchers directed deputies to the home where they found the trunk and rear door of the car open.

Deputies said that the man entered the home with a gun and threatened to kill the woman. Deputies determined that the man had a prior relationship with the woman but traveled from out of state to find her.

When deputies searched the rental car, they found duct tape, zip ties, and other materials.

TCSO also wrote that “The victim had never shared her location with the suspect, but he had somehow obtained both her home and work address and had previously been in the area.”

Deputies arrested the man for suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, stalking, felony harassment, second-degree malicious mischief and possession of burglary tools.

During the suspects arraignment, the judge found probable cause for all charges and denied bail.





©2024 Cox Media Group