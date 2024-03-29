Suspect arrested in series of aggressive robberies at Tacoma businesses

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a man in a series of thefts, robberies and burglaries at businesses in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

Police said the crimes happened between Mar. 19 and Mar. 27 starting with thefts from shops.

As the crimes continued, the suspect became more aggressive, jumping over counters and brandishing a knife.

On Thursday, the suspect was arrested on multiple counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree robbery, burglary and theft.

