Suspect arrested in murder of 23-year-old Renton man

RENTON, Wash. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Renton murder that occurred in March.

On March 5, 23-year-old Axel Chirinos Banegas was found dead by a family member in his apartment on Edmonds Ave. NE.

Investigators believe he was specifically targeted and that it was not a random attack.

Video surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving with two safes containing watches and other valuable items.

After serving a search warrant on the suspect’s apartment, interviewing neighbors, family, and friends, and evaluating the evidence, detectives developed probable cause for murder.

Detectives arrested a 56-year-old man on investigation of murder.

He was booked into jail without incident.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group