Suspect arrested in murder of 23-year-old Renton man

RENTON, Wash. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Renton murder that occurred in March.
On March 5, 23-year-old Axel Chirinos Banegas was found dead by a family member in his apartment on Edmonds Ave. NE.
Investigators believe he was specifically targeted and that it was not a random attack.
Video surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving with two safes containing watches and other valuable items.
After serving a search warrant on the suspect’s apartment, interviewing neighbors, family, and friends, and evaluating the evidence, detectives developed probable cause for murder.
Detectives arrested a 56-year-old man on investigation of murder.
He was booked into jail without incident.
This is a developing story.
