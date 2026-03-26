Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting teen after water balloon prank in Tacoma

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A suspect was arrested Friday in connection with a February South Tacoma shooting in which a juvenile was shot after he and three friends threw water balloons at vehicles.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers responded to the 3200 block of S. Tyler Street for reports of a shooting, TPD announced.

As officers arrived, they found four juvenile boys inside a vehicle, and realized one of them had been shot.

Officers immediately provided medical aid until personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Juvenile shot after throwing water balloons at vehicles in Tacoma

The preliminary investigation determined that the juveniles had been driving through Tacoma and throwing water balloons at passing vehicles. One of the vehicles that was struck pursued the juveniles.

The suspect eventually confronted the group, robbed them at gunpoint, and then shot one of the passengers before fleeing the scene.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified a 31-year-old man as the suspect.

On March 20, the suspect and an associated adult woman were taken into custody in Puyallup. The woman was later released after being questioned.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of attempted murder in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.

TPD noted that this week, four additional counts of felony harassment were added, each carrying a firearm enhancement.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group