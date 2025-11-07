Suspect arrested, accused of impersonating a doctor at a Graham pharmacy

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies arrested a man accused of impersonating a local doctor to fill a prescription in Graham.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was arrested while trying to pick up the prescription at a pharmacy.

According to deputies, the suspect contacted the pharmacy and told staff he was a doctor.

He then provided the name of a real doctor and tried to fill a prescription for a fake patient.

Later, the suspect called the pharmacy back using the same phone number and asked if he could pick up the medication.

When deputies contacted the real doctor, he said he was aware that someone had been attempting to use his identity to fill prescriptions.

PCSO booked the suspect on charges of criminal impersonation and prescription fraud.

