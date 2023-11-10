Susanna Johnson declares victory over Adam Fortney for Snohomish County Sheriff

Susanna Johnson, candidate for Snohomish County Sheriff, declared victory over incumbent Adam Fortney after Tuesday’s election results were updated Thursday afternoon.

In a statement posted to Facebook Thursday, Johnson said:

One year ago, almost to the day, I announced my campaign to restore professionalism, respect, and integrity to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. After over thirty years in law enforcement this was a new adventure, but throughout I was moved by the outpouring of support from public safety leaders, elected officials, Tribes, essential workers, volunteers, donors, and more.

With today’s update from the Elections Office, I am thrilled to announce that all of our hard work paid off! We have increased our vote share after each additional drop and have secured over 51% of the vote– the support of more than 92,000 Snohomish County voters.

I am honored and humbled to be elected as Snohomish County’s next Sheriff and I renew the promise I made one year ago to lead our Sheriff’s Office with integrity and respect, wearing the badge that must symbolize public trust.

Thank you.

With just over 179,000 votes counted as of Thursday night, Johnson leads Fortney 92,349 votes to 86,964 votes.

As of Tuesday night before the polls closed, Adam Fortney has not made any public comments.

Additionally, the Lynnwood Times and Everett Herald declared Johnson the winner Thursday.

