Survey shows 91% of Washington Muslims face Islamophobia, urges political change

The Washington Muslim Survey 2024, conducted by CAIR-WA, reveals critical insights into the experiences and challenges faced by the Muslim community in Washington state.

The survey, which polled 684 Muslims aged 13 and older, gathered data on issues ranging from discrimination to civic engagement and political priorities.

It paints a complex picture of a community facing widespread Islamophobia while also actively engaging in social and political matters.

Muslims in Washington are diverse in both race and ethnicity, with no single category making up more than 30% of the population.

They are predominantly younger, with the majority between 25 and 44 years old, and highly educated, with over 66% holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The majority live in households with multiple adults, and most respondents reside in King County.

A staggering 82.5% of respondents reported experiencing some form of discrimination in the past year, and 91.7% reported discrimination over their lifetime.

These discriminatory experiences ranged from being treated unfairly in schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods to more direct encounters with law enforcement.

The survey found that visibly Muslim individuals—those who wear religious or cultural attire—were more likely to experience bias, such as being treated with less respect in public spaces, receiving poorer service, and feeling unsafe due to their identity.

The survey highlights that discrimination is not limited to the individual but is compounded by global events, such as the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Nearly 40% of respondents reported experiencing heightened discrimination since the beginning of the violence in Gaza in 2023, reflecting how international issues can exacerbate local tensions for minority communities.

Despite these challenges, Washington Muslims are politically active, with 70% of respondents being registered voters.

Many prioritize policy issues such as Palestine, civil rights, and racial justice.

However, over half of the respondents feel uncomfortable making demands of their elected officials, pointing to a gap between political awareness and civic engagement.

Furthermore, less than half could identify their local, state, or federal representatives, suggesting a need for better outreach from lawmakers.

The report’s findings underscore the urgent need for action to combat Islamophobia and ensure that Muslims are represented in policy discussions.

The data calls on elected officials, employers, and institutions to prioritize inclusivity and engage directly with the Muslim community to address their concerns.

