Survey names 20 best restaurants to get a burger in Washington

A survey has revealed the best restaurants to get a burger in Washington.

Enjoy Travel says it has found the top burgers to add to your bucket list, based on several factors, including critic reviews, online presence, value for money, and presentation.

“Our readers are always at the forefront of our minds – whether it’s suggestions sent to us from our 2.5 million social audience or letting them know about the hottest new restaurant in town,” Enjoy Travel says on its website.

Here are the Top 20 restaurants to get a burger in Washington:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Best burgers in Washington





©2024 Cox Media Group