Summertime bat sightings aren’t unusual, but here is why you should still be cautious

WASHINGTON — Bat sightings are regular in the summer, particularly on doorways and porches, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

WDFD says that these bat sightings are typically tied to young bats or pups that are still learning to fly.

However, they say finding bats in uncommon places can be something to take seriously.

If you come across one, you are asked to leave it alone and keep kids and pets away.

They are asking if the bat is grounded, to carefully scoop up the bat using thick gloves and put it in a box.

Then move it to a shaded and elevated area.

Bats are usually on the hut for water during the summer, but if you see them land to drink water, that might also be an issue.

WDFW says that a small percentage of bats carry rabies, but if you touch a bat to call your local health department.

©2025 Cox Media Group