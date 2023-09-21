As summer winds to close, Seattle could soon see its rainiest day of the year

SEATTLE — Thursday marks the last day of full day of summer, and that will soon flip the switch on fall weather across the Puget Sound region.

Although temperatures will reach 76 degrees on Friday, rain isn’t far behind. Showers will roll in on Saturday, and then the main event arrives on Monday, which could end up being our wettest day of the year.

So far this year, Seattle had its most rain in a single day on May 5, when 0.70 inches fell. The forecast for Monday calls for at least a full inch. While we’re unlikely to see river flooding or landslides because of how dry it has been, we could have urban flooding when rain is heaviest.

Also, we’ll watch for impacts from flooding around burn scars in the mountains. It could also be breezy at times, and while wind speeds would not be unusual for active early-fall weather, we sometimes see tree damage and power outages with the first moderate wind gusts of the fall. More to come as we get closer to next week.

