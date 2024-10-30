Students, parents rally over planned closure of Seattle schools

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) may have backed off a plan to close nearly two dozen schools, but some parents are still upset that any school, especially elementary schools, could close.

They rallied Wednesday morning at one of the schools that could be a target for closure, Sacajawea Elementary. Dozens of students and parents gathered before the school day to call for the school to stay open.

Rachel Kubiak and her child showed up in the darkness of morning, not to get to school early, or for an early school day activity, but for the rally, where they were greeted by students singing in support of keeping the school open. For her and the other parents along with the students, closing the school would close a part of their community and their lives.

Kubiak reinforced that idea.

“We’re really sad. When we heard the news, I was texting with my husband and just -- I’m crushed,” she said.

Within the last week, SPS announced the four schools it plans to close amid a $94 million budget shortfall. The announcement went out to families and staff.

“This consolidation is part of a larger strategy to stabilize our finances. By closing these four under-enrolled schools, we will start to build a stronger, more sustainable school system. This is the best way forward in ensuring our district continues to provide the high-quality education our students deserve.”

“This is a conversation that’s been going on for years, which schools are closing how many, if any, and it’s frustrating that we keep having to talk about this and talk about the importance of our schools,” said Kubiak.

When 21 schools were slated for closure in the original SPS consolidation plan, parents protested for weeks. The superintendent and district gave in to public pressure, but never promised all schools would stay open. North Beach, Stevens, Sanislo and Sacajawea elementary schools are slated for closure for the 25-26 school year.

The parents and students say they’ll continue to fight.

Kubiak says she’ll be part of that effort.

“I think four’s too much,” she said.

