Stubborn fire rips through, destroys house in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Crews tried to save a burning house in Snohomish, but the age of the home, distance of a hydrant, and the danger posed to firefighters made it impossible.

At 3:30 p.m. on Monday, crews with Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of OK Mill Road for reports of a fire that had started in the living room.

Crews arrived to find flames coming out of a window and saw that part of the house was blackened with smoke.

Shortly after, firefighters learned that everyone who lived there had escaped safely.

Firefighters then discovered that the nearest hydrant was more than a mile away. Crews had to pull a half-mile of hose from a tender to get water to the home to battle the flames.

At first, crews fought the fire from the inside in an attempt to save the home, but when they saw the house was engulfed in flames and it was dangerous to remain inside, firefighters were ordered out of the building.

Because the home was at least 80 years old, the fire was especially hard to put out, in part due to the sturdy materials used to build it, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Snohomish County Fire District 4, Getchell Fire District 22, Granite Falls District 17, and Everett Fire helped fight the fire.

No one was hurt.

Snohomish County fire marshals are investigating what sparked the flames.

