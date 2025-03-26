Strong winds set to move into the region tonight

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Now is the time to prepare as strong winds move into the region.

Wind gusts could hit up to 58 miles an hour.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says winds between 55 and 63 miles an hour can trigger considerable structural damage, especially on roofs. Small trees may also uproot and blow over, according to the NWS.

KIRO 7 spoke to residents across the region who were preparing for the winds.

“I better get ready and get some stuff out,” said Shamecca Price, who lives in Renton. “Up on this hill, usually when our power goes out, it’s for two or three days at a time.”

It can be difficult to understand what strong winds look and feel like before they hit.

KIRO 7 visited the Kirsten Wind Tunnel at the University of Washington to get a better picture.

“We do aerodynamic testing for outside companies,” said test engineer Miguel Salguero.

The wind tunnel is exactly what it sounds like: manufactured wind sent through a tunnel.

Engineers can produce wind up to 260 miles per hour with the tunnel.

“We are the only university-operated commercial-scale wind tunnel on the West Coast,” Salguero said.

KIRO 7′s Madeline Ottilie stepped inside the wind tunnel to get a feel for different wind speeds.

“My sweater is already starting to go,” Ottilie said after winds rose past 20 miles per hour.

When engineers turned up the speeds to 55 miles an hour or higher, Ottilie said it felt like she was going to be knocked over.

“I don’t think I could walk outside in that,” she said.

Of course, these winds are being simulated in an empty tunnel.

In real life, they can be dangerous, especially with objects flying around in the air.

During strong winds, the NWS recommends you stay indoors in a sturdy building and away from windows.

Before the wind begins, tie down loose items outside or bring them indoors.





