Strong winds and freezing rain: North Bend residents and businesses prepare

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Businesses and residents in North Bend are bracing for the strong winds that will only add to the freezing temperatures.

“No matter how cold it gets in Seattle, everybody still come and eat,” said Clifford Gatterson.

Clifford and his wife, Monique, own Swagg-n-wagon Wings & Things. Their food truck popped up in North Bend on Wednesday evening.

Even in the cold, several customers lined up for a hot meal.

“Anytime that they’re here, I’m always showing up,” said resident Joe Fernandez.

Fernandez lives in the area so he says the winter winds don’t bother him much. With strong winds on the way, he says he’s ready for whatever comes his way.

“I’ve chopped all the wood I need to chop and I’ve got my wood-burning stove going and that’s good so if the power goes out, I have my generator I have my wood burner,” Fernandez said.

On the other hand, Monique isn’t a fan of the cold. She says the food truck helps but she still bundles up.

“With my gloves, a couple sweatshirts and my ears are really cold and so I just got a tie my hoodie so that I’m warm because it’s cold. And we get the question all this time, ‘Are you guys warm because of the fryers?’ We’re warm but it’s still cold!”

Before traveling out to North Bend, the Gatterson’s made sure their truck was ready to withstand the winter weather.

“When the temperature drops below freezing, I have to put one of those radiator heaters on here to keep my water system from freezing up,” Clifford added. “Once we turn everything off in the cold weather sets overnight you know. If you’re not careful, you come back to a truck that has no running water because your whole line is frozen so we have to prepare for that and take and take precautions for that.”

