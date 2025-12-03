Streets remain closed, 1 Line service disrupted after officer-involved shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Streets remained closed, and the 1 Line Link light rail service was disrupted on Wednesday morning after a man was shot and killed by police near South Othello Street and Martin Luther King Junior Way in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shirtless man waving a gun near a school. Investigators say the man did not comply when approached and walked toward officers, prompting them to open fire.

After the man was shot, police used a 40-millimeter sponge round to disarm him, knocking the gun out of his hand. CPR was performed, but the suspect did not survive.

On Wednesday morning, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported that there would be an extended traffic closure at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Othello Street related to the shooting, according to the King County Independent Force Investigation Team.

Drivers were told to expect closures and delays until 8 or 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sound Transit sent out a release on Tuesday night, telling 1 Line Link light rail riders:

“Due to the ongoing police investigation at Othello and MLK, 1 Line service will continue to be suspended between Rainier Beach and Columbia City stations through the morning commute, with a 1 Line bus shuttle operating between the impacted stations.”

Sound Transit added that due to the road closures, they anticipate heavy traffic, which may cause additional delays. They told passengers to consider alternative services via Routes 106 and 107.

1 Line Shuttle buses will be replacing the 1 Line from Rainier Beach Station to Columbia City Station until further notice.

Regular 1 Line service continues from Angle Lake Station to Rainier Beach Station, and from Columbia City Station to Lynnwood City Center Station.

Here are the affected stops:

Columbia City

to Lynnwood: Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Edmunds St

to Angle Lake: Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Alaska St

Othello

to Lynnwood: Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Myrtle St

to Angle Lake: Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Myrtle St

Rainier Beach

to Lynnwood: Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Henderson St

to Angle Lake: Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Henderson St

For more information about alternative transportation options from Sound Transit, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group