Streaming sites offering Black Friday deals

If you’re looking to save some money on streaming this year, there are some Black Friday deals you may want to look into. KIRO 7 has compiled a few below:

Apple TV+

Customers can get six months of access for $36. This comes out to a discounted price of $6 per month. The deal is live now for new and eligible returning subscribers. The deal expires on December 1. Check it out.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle

Customers can get the bundle for $4.99 per month for 12 months. The offer ends on December 1. The traditional bundle with ads is priced at $12.99 per month. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers; Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, and bundle subscribers are not eligible. Check it out.

Paramount+

Those interested in subscribing to Paramount+ can get any monthly plan for $2.99 per month for the first two months. The deal is for new and former subscribers only. The offer ends on December 2. The Essential plan typically costs $7.99 per month and the Premium plan costs $12.99 per month. Check it out.

HBO Max

Subscribers can get one year of streaming with ads for $36 through December 1. The price tag is typically $11 per month. The discount is about $3 per month for 12 months. If you’re interested, you can sign up here, or if you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you can select the service as an add-on.

Netflix

Netflix is not offering any Black Friday deals this year.

