Stranded mountaineers rescued from north face of Mount Baker

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A Search and Rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island helped save two mountaineers who became stranded Tuesday on Mount Baker.

The air station says the two slipped and fell on the north face of the mountain while trying to summit it.

The pair became stranded and immobile after one of the members, a 62-year-old man, lost a boot/crampon in the fall.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department alerted Naval Air Station Whidbey Island about the mission around 11:20 a.m.

Within about 20 minutes, they were at the mountain helping the men.

The crew flew them to Peace Health St. Joseph Medical Center to be checked out.

No word on how the pair is doing at this time.

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue has conducted 13 missions this calendar year, which include 4 MEDEVACs, 1 search, and 8 rescues.

