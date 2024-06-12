Stranded hikers rescued by helicopter as the sun sets in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after getting stuck in the snow near Maple Pass in Chelan County.

On Monday around 6:11 p.m., the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency text from two people stuck in the snow and unable to free themselves.

They were in an area on the most northern border of Chelan County, near Rainy Pass on Highway 20.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter and coordinated with the Okanogan County Mountain Rescue to assist.

Two members of the mountain rescue team were dropped off in a snow field above the hikers and hiked down to retrieve them. When the rescue members reached the hikers, they were assessed and found to be in good condition.

The hikers were led to the helicopter and flown to a parking lot while the rescuers hiked down the mountain due to the light conditions.

It is unknown if the hikers needed medical attention.

