Stormy weather leads to multiple water rescues in Everett, kayaker still missing

EVERETT, Wash. — Bad weather led to multiple water rescues in Everett, with several agencies coming together. A kayaker is currently missing.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police and fire crews from Everett worked with other agencies to rescue five paddleboarders from the water near Edgewater Park.

When they arrived, Everett Fire was able to pull one from the water and two others holding on to the Boeing Pier with a ladder.

The fifth person was rescued from the water by a WSDOT Ferry rescue boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Mulkiteo Fire & Rescue, South County Fire and Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue helped in the rescues.

Shortly after the five paddleboarders were rescued, crews began to look for a missing kayaker who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, Everett Fire said.

The kayaker was not part of the paddleboarder group.

Crews searched for hours from the air, ground and water but were unable to locate the kayaker.

Everett police are continuing their search on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

