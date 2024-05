Firefighters with Valley Regional Fire responded to a roof fire at a Walmart in Auburn Thursday.

At about 11:12 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at 762 Outlet Way.

Officers with the Auburn Police Department assisted in evacuating the store.

Crews also used a drone to pinpoint hot spots on the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly put out and an investigator is working to determine the cause.

