Stolen wallet helps Lacey police catch woman’s alleged attacker

LACEY, Wash. — A split-second decision to steal a wallet likely saved a woman in Lacey.

On Wednesday, just before 11 a.m., someone called 911 after the woman showed up at their house. They said she was crying and said someone was after her.

When police arrived, the 20-year-old explained she was going door-to-door selling books when a potential customer attacked her.

She told officers that when the man returned with his wallet, he pulled her inside his house by the hair, hit her over the head with a hammer, and threatened to kill her.

The girl told police she fought back and kicked him in the face. Then, she said she grabbed the man’s wallet so she could identify him and ran for help.

“We are very proud of this young lady,” said Detective Sergeant Jeremy Knight. “She is a survivor. She met evil head-on, and after being struck several times on the head with a hammer, had the wherewithal to collect his identification on the way out.”

Officers obtained a search warrant for the man’s home, and he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Thurston County Jail on charges of assault, kidnapping, and harassment.

Police say the woman was treated for her injuries. No word on how she is doing.

