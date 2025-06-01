Stolen truck with fake plates leads to arrest of six people in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff says his department arrested six people after spotting a stolen pickup truck at a notorious drug house.

Saturday night, a deputy happened to drive by the home on Stillwell Street Northeast and noticed a newer Dodge pickup truck with fake Oregon plates.

The deputy stopped to investigate and spoke with a man who insisted it was his truck. It turned out it was stolen from Seattle.

When the deputy called for backup, the sheriff says the man ran into the backyard to get away.

“Based on recent encounters, we knew that the suspects like to run and break into the neighbor’s yard to flee,” the sheriff said in a post online.

A deputy and the sheriff got permission from the neighbor to hide on the property and see if they could catch the man.

“We waited in the dark as a female whispered, ‘run guys, they’re here!” from the drug house,” the sheriff said.

One person crawled through the fence and came face-to-face with law enforcement. Deputies found a second person hiding in the bushes nearby.

“He remained adamant that trespassing isn’t a crime, and he was simply looking to pick some blackberries at midnight,” the sheriff said.

Both were arrested.

On the other side of the fence, deputies detained about one dozen other people. Of that group, they ended up arresting four: one person was wanted for a robbery in Lacey. Another had a warrant for a hit and run. A third person had a warrant for reckless driving, and a fourth had a warrant for assault. Each of those people was arrested.

