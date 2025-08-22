Stolen truck suspect arrested with help from Starchase tracking device in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers in a stolen truck on August 11.

During the chase, Marysville police deployed a Starchase GPS tracking device to the car and the suspect crashed soon after and ran, SCSO said in a Facebook post.

A Snohomish Sheriff K9 deputy found the suspect after being flagged down by a witness.

The suspect refused the deputies’ commands and brought out the K9 named Greg and the man immediately complied, the sheriff’s office said.

He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding, SCSO said.

