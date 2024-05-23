Stolen motorhome crashed and abandoned along SR 203 near Carnation, suspect arrested

CARNATION, Wash. — A motorhome was abandoned early Thursday morning near Carnation after a collision on State Route 203 near the Stillwater Store.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol shared that the motorhome had been stolen from a dealership on Lake City Way in Seattle.

One man was arrested in the area on warrants, and officers are working on dusting for prints on the motorhome to potentially tie him to the theft.

