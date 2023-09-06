Stolen car used in smash-and-grab at Bremerton pot shop

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspects in a smash-and-grab at a Bremerton pot shop.

Between 4:15 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, suspects used a stolen car to ram the Highway 420 cannabis shop.

After the car smashed inside, members of the burglary team rushed inside and grabbed products.

All of the suspects wore hoodies and ‘Scream’ style masks.

If you have information about his incident, contact the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office at kcsotips@kitsap.gov and refer to case #K23-008718.

















