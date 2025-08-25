Stolen car chase ends at Tukwila gas station with vehicle flipped over next to pumps

A stolen car chase that began in Des Moines ended in Tukwila Monday morning after officers used spike strips and a precision maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to Tukwila police.

Police said the pursuit started when Des Moines officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle, which then entered Tukwila.

Tukwila officers joined the chase and deployed spike strips to slow the car.

Des Moines police then used a PIT maneuver — a controlled tactic designed to spin out a fleeing vehicle — bringing the pursuit to an end near the AM/PM gas station on Southcenter Boulevard.

The car came to a stop at the gas station, where police arrested the driver.

Authorities said the driver, an adult woman, was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was hurt during the chase or the crash that ended it, police said.

