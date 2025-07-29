Stolen 4Runner, gun, and 700 pounds of copper found in Renton man’s car, prosecutors say

A Renton man is facing 10 felony charges in King County Superior Court, accused of stealing a Toyota 4Runner, cutting critical infrastructure cables, and trafficking copper wire for cash, according to charging documents filed by prosecutors.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Connor Jon Lacktorin caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage by targeting telecommunications infrastructure between October and December 2024, while also possessing a stolen firearm and failing to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested by Bellevue police on January 19, 2025.

Lacktorin is charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission, unlawful firearm possession, identity theft, trafficking in stolen property, and six counts of malicious mischief and theft.

Investigators allege he used a stolen black Toyota 4Runner—disguised with swapped plates and altered VIN stickers—to repeatedly return to the same intersection in Bellevue to cut and steal copper and fiber-optic cables owned by Comcast and Lumen.

The charging documents state that surveillance footage, traffic cameras, and a covert camera set up by Comcast captured images of a vehicle matching the 4Runner at several crime scenes.

In one case, investigators said more than 15,000 Comcast customers lost service due to damaged fiber-optic cables, and Lumen reported over $12,000 in copper wire stolen.

Detectives say Lacktorin later sold nearly 770 pounds of copper for more than $2,700 to a Tacoma metal recycler.

In one sale on October 10, 2024, he was paid $300 for 90 pounds of copper—just days after a reported cable theft in Bellevue.

During his arrest for an unrelated shoplifting case at a Bellevue Home Depot, police linked Lacktorin to the altered 4Runner, which had been reported stolen in Kent in June 2023.

Officers found about 700 pounds of copper wire, cutting tools, metal knuckles, and a loaded Kimber .45 caliber pistol in the vehicle.

Prosecutors allege the gun was hidden under the driver’s seat, and Lacktorin later appeared to coach his girlfriend in a jail call to falsely claim ownership of the bag containing the weapon.

In a post-Miranda interview, Lacktorin admitted to using a stolen credit card that belonged to his former boss, whose business had been burglarized days earlier.

He denied involvement in the break-in but admitted having a grudge against the business.

Court documents show Lacktorin has previous felony convictions for arson, voyeurism, and motor vehicle theft, along with a history of failing to appear in court.

He also had 13 arrest warrants issued in Washington since 2011.

Prosecutors requested $75,000 bail, citing his past offenses and failure to follow release conditions.

He remains in custody at the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) jail as of late July, awaiting arraignment.

©2025 Cox Media Group