Seahawks Steps to Victory in Week 7 matchup with division rival Cardinals

In Week 7 the Seahawks look to get back on track after the loss in Cincinnati. They welcome the division rival Cardinals to Lumen Field.

Step One: The Cardinal’s defense ranks 28th in yards allowed after 6 games so the Seahawks should move the ball Sunday but it’s gonna have to start with an O-line rejuvenation . The big boys up front broke down against the Bengals late in the game giving up four sacks, all in crucial moments. It’s certainly hard to place too much blame on a unit that has shuttled 5 different starting combinations on the field in the 5 games. Backups playing everywhere, guys playing hurt, out of position. The Bye week allowed them to get Charles Cross back but they need another injury-free week to get right - to rejuvenate - for the final 12 games.

Step Two: that leads to Ken Walker III. Walker Better Running, he needs more carries. To take the pressure off that OLine in pass protection the running game needs to be even more of a factor. Geno needs a few manageable third downs, again - the running game. Walker has 345 yards in 5 games, not terrible, in fact, it's a 4.2 per carry average but he has yet to crack the 100-yard mark. Last year he did it five times. Even with that banged-up offensive line, Run. The. Ball. There's nothing they like doing more than road grading.

and on defense Step Three: You may have heard Julian Love after the Bengals loss. The defense is starting to come together but It's All About the Ball. He said one turnover is nice but for the Seahawks to be a great defense they need multiple turnovers every game. That's the goal. They certainly have the players in the back end to get it done. You'd like to start seeing that Sunday. The Seahawks have a +4 turnover differential, The Cardinals are even so far this year.

So, there you go, the Seahawks steps to victory for Week 7 vs Arizona.

