Stay alert: Bellevue police ask for public’s help finding murder suspect

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) is asking the public to stay vigilant and to be on the lookout for a man wanted in a murder case.

Police said Samuel Hitchcock, 28, has been on the run since July 30.

On that day, police believe he was involved in the death of a 54-year-old man in the Eastgate neighborhood. The man died from blunt force trauma to the head and lacerations to his neck.

Description of Bellevue murder suspect

Hitchcock is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has dark hair. Police have received numerous tips, but so far have not been able to find him. They hope the public can help.

“If anyone in the community sees Samuel Hitchcock, do not approach him, call 911 right away, or call Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS,” BPD spokesperson Drew Anderson said.

Hitchcock was last seen on July 29, near Southeast Eastgate Way and 139th Avenue Southeast. Police said he is unhoused and may have left the area.

