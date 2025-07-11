State Troopers save the life of man found unconscious in car after driving erratically

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that a driver was arrested after troopers had to save him from a suspected drug overdose.

The incident began when a person made a 911 call on June 13, reporting that someone was driving erratically on I-5.

Troopers eventually located the car, pulled over to the side of the road, and found an unconscious person inside.

WSP says that troopers believed that the driver was overdosing and quickly administered two doses of Narcan, but the driver was still unresponsive.

Troopers gave the driver two more doses of Narcan.

The driver eventually regained consciousness as medics arrived on the scene.

He didn’t need to be taken to be hospitalized, and was arrested for DUI.

Troopers obtained a search warrant before taking the driver home.

Prosecutors are year to file charges in connection with the incident.

