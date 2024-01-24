State tribal leaders ask for nearly a million dollars to address opioid, fentanyl crisis

State tribal leaders want nearly a million dollars to address the opioid and fentanyl crisis.

Last year, the Lummi Nation’s Health Department reported that 80% of emergency visits involved fentanyl.

That’s why Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff said she’s sponsoring four bills related to drug recovery efforts.

Those include:

HB 1877 aimed at revitalizing Washington’s Behavior Health System.

HB 2305 aimed at enhancing cross-jurisdictional corporations.

HB 2372 aimed at supporting comprehensive behavior health services.

HB 2075 aimed at streamlining licensing for Indian healthcare providers.

Lekanoff represents parts of Whatcom, Skagit, and San Juan Counties.

She said thousands of people in those areas are looking for substance abuse treatment.

She wants $950,000 to fund the program.

“Addiction knows no shame,” she said. “Right? Addiction is behind almost every door.”

Governor Jay Inslee’s biennial budget collected $200 million for treatment facility operations, criminal diversion programs, and tribal grants.

